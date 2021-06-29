A fourth Big Noise initiative is set to launch in Scotland following the widespread success of the already established programmes.

The new programme will be based in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh and will initially focus on working with early school years.

But what exactly is Big Noise, what does it aim to do and where are the other programmes?

Here's everything you need to know...

What is Big Noise?





Big Noise is a programme launched by charity Sistema Scotland which aims to combine music education with social change.

It brings children within specific targeted communities together in a symphony orchestra, helping the young people to gain confidence and learn important life skills.

Children within the orchestra learn a range of musical instruments taught by trained music teachers.

The programme starts by working with children in Primary 1 and 2 who learn musical instruments in groups.

From Primary 3 onwards, the programme becomes more intensive, with after-school clubs and summer courses.

Participants can receive up to four after-school sessions per week as well as sessions during the school holidays all the way through school.

When did the first Big Noise launch?

Big Noise Raploch in Stirling launched in April 2008, when six musicians supported 35 children.

Since then, Big Noise has grown to support 2,800 children across four different locations, Raploch (Stirling), Govanhill (Glasgow), Torry (Aberdeen) and Douglas (Dundee).

And now Edinburgh is set to join the Big Noise ranks, with the new programme based in Wester Hailes.

How does Big Noise help young people in targeted communities?

Independent evaluation of the Big Noise model by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health found that involvement in the programme helped to improve young people's concentration and language skills.

The evaluation also suggested that taking part in Big Noise developed problem solving skills, decision making and self-esteem, while encouraging young people to establish strong friendships and support networks.