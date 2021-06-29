IT was, when all was said and done, a pleasant afternoon for the sober gentlemen who comprised the parks committee of Glasgow Corporation.

Their visit to several parks that lay in the south of the city was, this newspaper recorded, a source of satisfaction and delight.

“Even the dull light of an October afternoon did not dim the natural beauties of these southern enclosures. From the rock garden at Bellahouston with its masses of variegated plants, the party passed to the extensive flower garden, where there was an abundance of bloom”.

Bellahouston, which is pictured here, was on the itinerary, that long-ago day in October 1920, alongside Queen’s Park, the Linn estate, Cathcart, and Rouken Glen.

The Linn estate was the latest addition to the city’s parks. Its mansion house was being refitted as a tea and rest room. The Linn itself was a “boiling cauldron of coffee-coloured water owing to the recent rain”.

The park was due to be opened the following spring, and, the Glasgow Herald noted, “as a sylvan retreat it should establish itself in the favour of the citizens ... There is every indication that the Linn estate, with the golf course in the near neighbourhood, will be one of the most treasured possessions of the city”.

Bailie Carlton, convener of the parks committee, said that since 1914 the total area of the public parks had grown by 754 acres, thanks to the purchase of not just Linn park but also of Loch Lomond Park and the lands of Ruchazie and Frankfield.

Eight of the city’s parks had football pitches, and more than 2,500 games had been played on them during the past season, involving 55,660 players.

There were 38 bowling greens across 17 of the parks, and the number of tickets issued to players in the past season was 400,000.

There had also been a growing yearly demand for tennis courts, and on the five existing courts no fewer than 14,000 players had been accommodated, Bailie Carlton added.

