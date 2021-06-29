You can make tax relief claims for household related costs if you have been working from home during the pandemic.

800,000 people in Scotland have already made claims and now HMRC are encouraging remaining eligible workers to apply.

Here's everything you need to know about who's eligible and how to apply...

Who can make a tax relief claim for household related costs?

Workers can claim tax relief if they have to work from home on a regular basis and have not been reimbursed for expenses by their employer.

Employees who choose to work from home on the other hand are not entitled to claim relief.

Don't panic if you missed applications for tax relief for the 2020/21 tax year: HMRC will accept backdated claims for up to four years.

To confirm your eligibility, search ‘working from home tax relief’ on GOV.UK.

What can I claim tax relief for?

Home workers can claim tax relief for gas and electricity, metered water and business phone calls, including dial-up internet access.

You can only claim for the amount that relates to your work, rather than for the whole bill.

How much can I claim?





The savings can amount to £128 per year depending on the rate of income tax you pay.

How do I make a claim?

You can apply for the claim yourself via the HMRC's online portal.

When the application has been approved, your tax code will be automatically adjusted for the 2021/22 tax year and you will then receive your tax relief through your salary.

You will not need to provide evidence showing that your bills have increased unless you are applying for more than £6 per week.