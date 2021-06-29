The travel ban between Scotland and Manchester will be lifted on Wednesday June 30 after it was introduced last week.
The ban on travel between Scotland and Manchester sparked a fierce political row between Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
It was initially introduced amid concerns over the rates of Covid-19 in the English region, with the infection rate in Scotland reaching an all-time high in recent days.
When will Scotland-Manchester travel ban be lifted?
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed in a parliamentary answer that the travel ban between Scotland and Manchester will be lifted on Wednesday June 30.
He said: "We will be removing the travel restrictions which are currently in place in relation to travel between Scotland and Manchester, Bolton and Salford.
“These restrictions are being removed due to changes in the epidemiological position for those areas.
"Regulations amending the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Regulations 2020 will be made today and will take effect on 30 June 2021.
"Restrictions between Scotland and Blackburn with Darwen will remain in place.”
Do any restrictions between Scotland and the rest of the UK remain in place?
Restrictions between Scotland and Blackburn with Darwen currently remain in place with no sign of being eased.
How many Covid-19 cases are there in my area?
