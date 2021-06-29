EMERGENCY services are in attendance at Hamilton Park Racecourse after two men fell from a cherry picker onto the top of a vehicle.

The men, understood to be RaceTech camera crew, are now in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 1.35pm on Tuesday, June 29, to an incident at Hamilton Park Racecourse, Hamilton.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene and using an aerial rescue appliance recovered two male casualties who had fallen onto the roof of a vehicle before handing them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews remain on the scene.”