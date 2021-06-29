As the pandemic has shown us, unexpected events can have a catastrophic impact on businesses – proving adequate provisions are essential to survive unforeseen events, writes Nan Spowart.

BUSINESSES have a multitude of issues to deal with on a daily basis but often fail to consider the big ‘what if?’

It is a subject no-one wants to think about but what if a partner dies or becomes critically ill? What if it is the owner who can no longer work or perhaps the staff member who chalks up the majority of sales?

Major life events like these can have a catastrophic effect, not just on any business, but also relations of the partners or owners who suddenly find they are responsible for any outstanding debt.

However, too many people think disasters like these will never happen or that if they do, they can be dealt with after the event.

Unfortunately, that is not the case as even the owners of big businesses have found out. The average business borrowing is £334,000 but almost one in three business owners (28 per cent) are unaware that loans will have to be repaid in the event of a director’s death.

“A lot of big businesses have failed because they never had any type of cover in place,” points out Damien Paterson, managing director of Glasgow-based Paterson Financial Planning. “They have had no insurance and the family inherits the debt with no provision to repay, potentially having to sell family assets to cover.

“If the articles of association within a business dictate the other partner must buy out the shares where are they going to get the money from? Banks are unlikely to lend at that time due to uncertainty, so there is significant potential for the business folding, leaving the deceased partner’s spouse with nothing. If they are mortgaged to the hilt then that is when you start to get big issues. It can be a complete nightmare.”

Paterson deals with entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and established SMEs and his initial approach is always to ask them the big “what if”.

“It’s what a lot of businesses fail to do,” he says. “They get their blinkers on and get on with doing what they are really good at, which is great, but they need a second set of eyes to think about what could happen. A lot of people think their accountant may cover off these issues but accountants are usually not authorised to provide financial advice. In the excitement of start-up these considerations often just get left and people think they have been covered off.”

Research shows that only 58% of businesses insure debts while just 43% of recent start-ups have this cover. If a directors’ loan account is not insured and the director dies, the business may have to sell assets at short notice to repay the loan.

If it is unable to do this, the business could be forced into administration, leaving the director’s family out of pocket.

Share protection is also “hugely” important, according to Paterson, because if a director or partner dies their shares will pass to a spouse or other beneficiary who may become part-owner of a firm they know nothing about.

It is often advisable to put an agreement in place for the partner to be obligated to purchase the shares from the beneficiary, with an appropriate and up-to-date insurance policy to properly fund this. Many firms have these but fail to keep them up to date.

If such an insurance policy is taken out, then it needs to be reviewed on a regular basis as the value of the shares may be completely different once the business is well established.

It is also a good idea to insure the key people in the business so that if they leave, or are unable to do their job through illness, there is money available to recruit and train a replacement as well as cover any loss in profits in the short term.

“What we are looking to do is make sure these businesses have a safety net, something underneath to stop them disappearing,” says Paterson. “Sometimes people think the banks will lend the money but they won’t if they know the key person can’t work because they don’t know what will happen to the business.”

Some directors and partners may put off taking out insurance on the grounds of cost but it can be relatively cheap and potentially save thousands of pounds.

“If a couple of hundred quid can save you thousands of pounds in the long term why would you not do it?” asks Paterson. “Get something in place, then you can have peace of mind.”

Personal insurance can potentially even be counted as an allowable expense and offset against corporation tax. Under new Relevant Life Plans a business director/employee could have his life covered and paid by the company but crucially have the policy written in a trust to ensure the beneficiaries get the payout rather than the company. Paying through the business rather than net pay will save tax and national insurance but furthermore, as it is an allowable expense, Corporation Tax would also be saved. For example, a higher rate taxpayer with a monthly £100 policy would need to earn around £1,900 to pay this, whereas with the business covering it, the equivalent premium would be less than £1,000, saving nearly 50% on the costs.

“Good quality advice in these areas can significantly help with structure and protection for very little outlay,” says Paterson.

