THE Pavilion Theatre, one of the best-known theatres in Glasgow, made unwelcome headlines in November 1969.

The City Treasurer, William Samuels, said that it was about to go on the market.

“This is not a rumour”, declared Samuels. He said that corporation officials “understand that the Post Office have shown some interest in [the Pavilion] for an extension to their telephone exchange”.

All of which was news to the people who ran the Pavilion, swiftly denied that the theatre was for sale.

But it was another statement by Samuels that rankled with them. “As a corporation”, he said, “we are not interested in the Pavilion as a theatre. The Alhambra [theatre] has gone, but here is the Pavilion with 1,500 seats. Lex McLean can fill it, but it is difficult to fill at other times. If the owners cannot make it pay with the type of Glasgow jawbox humour they are providing, what possibility is there of filling the Alhambra, with 2,200 seats?”

Lex McLean, responding to the ‘jawbox’ line, said: “If he means healthy humour, that is all right. This is what the public want. But I think it is snide to talk about jawbox humour”.

The comedian went on: “I have a contract with the Pavilion running for at least another five years, and I haven’t heard a whisper of this [the sale]. I am also a shareholder and I think I would be obliged to hear”.

The theatre’s secretary, John Carse, said: “The directors have no plans for the sale of the Pavilion. The Post Office have approached the directors and indicated that they have an interest in some potential developments in the years that lie ahead.

“My understanding is that they are thinking in terms of years and years ahead”.

Mr Carse pointed out that the Pavilion had a big winter show, with Rikki Fulton and Jack Milroy, on the way.

“The Pavilion is a public company, so we can’t just sit down and sell it ... I think the treasurer’s remarks were unwise and a little unfair”.