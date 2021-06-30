From today mixed sex couples in Scotland can enter into a civil partnership thanks to changes in the law which previously limited the union to same sex couples.

It follows the 2018 ruling by the Supreme Court which found that the UK law which prevented heterosexual couples from entering into civil partnerships breached the European Convention on Human Rights on the grounds of equality.

But what exactly is the difference between civil partnerships and marriages?

What is a civil partnership?

A civil partnership is a legal relationship which a couple can enter into and recieve similar legal rights to a married couple.

It means that a couple is legally recognised, like with a marriage.

They were initially introduced in 2005 in order to provide legal recognition and protection to same sex couples who were not permitted to get married.

However, in 2013 same sex marriage became legal in the UK, meaning same sex couples could choose between marriage or civil partnership.

Opposite sex couples in Scotland could not enter into civil partnerships until June 30 2021, when the new law came into force.

What are the main differences between a marriage and a civil partnership?

There are legal differences in how marriages and civil partnerships begin and end.

While a marriage is formed by taking vows, a civil partnership is formed by signing a civil partnership document.

The processes for ending both unions is similar, but legally marriages end by divorce and civil partnerships by dissolution.

Marriage can often be linked to religious connotations and traditionalism which is not the case for civil partnerships.

What are the similarities between marriage and civil partnerships?

The legal rights and requirements for those who are married and those in a civil partnership are almost identical.

It means that couples in both marriages and civil partnerships have additional legal rights related to things such as inheritance and finances.

For example, when marriages and civil partnerships end, the ex-couple may still be required to support each other financially unless they have what is described as a "clean break" in the process of divorcing or dissolution.

Why was heterosexual couples' exclusion from civil partnership ruled as going against human rights?





Some couples choose not to marry for personal or religious reasons, but still want their relationship to be recognised by law.

Couples of the opposite sex often have legitimate reasons to not want to marry, and the previous lack of alternative was considered as a breach of human rights.

What does the new law mean?





The new law means that both same and opposite sex couples can now choose to marry or enter into a civil partnership.

Scotland's Equalaties Minister Christina McKelvie lauded the changes with giving the "equality of choice", allowing couples to "formalise their relationship in the way that best reflects their beliefs and ensures access to the rights, responsibilities and benefits which flow from entering a legally recognised relationship".