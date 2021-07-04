What is it?

A feature-packed 4K virtual reality headset.

Good points?

With 9.3 million pixels spread over custom LCD panels and with a resolution of 2160 x 2160 per eye, the Reverb G2 provides a virtual visual feast.

Although powered via Windows PC VR system, there is no base station needed which reduces the room space required to operate and also minimises set up with configuration similar to the Oculus Quest 2.

HP has opted to put some space between the speakers and your ears which aids comfort and allows you to hear external noises. Lens interpupillary distance adjustment allows you to set the exact distance width needed for each eye to see the full screen.

Four cameras provide movement tracking for better accuracy of the controllers and head direction which is important when playing games. There is no point standing in awe of a perfectly rendered battlefield if the headset can't connect with your controller and you end up sans (virtual) weapon.

Bad points?

It necessitates a self-sourced clip to attach the headset cable to your clothes as it's fairly bulky and is a constant nuisance otherwise, almost like someone tugging on your hair.

Although no base station is present in the system, set up can still be quite tricky to have each component and the software detect and communicate with the headset.

Best for ...

Those that do not have the floor space for a full VR rig but want more options than a beginner system.

Avoid if ...

You intend on playing games with a wide field of view as you will encounter blurred edges which forces you to keep turning your head to refocus.

Score: 7/10.

HP Reverb G2 4K VR Headset, £622.80 (shop.hp.com)