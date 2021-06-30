The exhibition, Reimagining Museums for Climate Action, features eight exhibits developed by teams from Scotland and the rest of the UK, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia and Brazil.

The exhibition has been curated by a group of academics and museum practitioners as part of a project led by University College London and funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).

The eight exhibits were selected from over 250 entries by a team of international judges.

The competition challenged entrants to reimagine and redesign museums and galleries as institutions that can help bring more equitable and sustainable futures.

The exhibition will remain in place until November, when COP26 arrives in the city.

Emma Woodham, climate change programme manager, Glasgow Science Centre, said: “The exhibition invites everyone to reimagine the role of museums and science centres in creating a more sustainable future.

Dundee Museum of Transport’s exhibit asks how traditional museums could help society adopt sustainable forms of transport.

The Brazilian Natural Future Museums exhibit asks whether we could, or should, confer museum status on indigenous lands in forests, and recognise indigenous people’s significant ecological knowledge.

Woodham continued: “Museums and centres like ours can come together to address climate change internationally, beginning with our own carbon footprint.

“At Glasgow Science Centre we are transforming our outside space to improve our biodiversity and strengthen our sustainable transport links, for example. We’re also working towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030”.

“We want to inform, inspire and empower people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with COP26 and take action in their own lives - just as we’re doing at Glasgow Science Centre.”

Earlier this year, for International Museum Day 2021, the Reimagining Museums for Climate Action project team launched an expanded version of the Museums for Climate Action website , to provide virtual access to the exhibition. The site includes research material, a suite of submissions to the competition and key resources to inspire radical climate action in the sector and beyond.

More material, including a museums’ toolkit and a book that expands on the exhibition concepts, will be added to the site in the run up to COP26. All the resources will be free to download, to support global museums and their partners to accelerate their contributions to climate action.

Reimagining Museums for Climate Action is on show at Floor 2 of Glasgow Science Centre.

Natural Future Museums (Takumã Kuikuro & Thiago Jesus; Brazil/UK) which asks what it would mean to confer museum status on existing Indigenous lands in forests and other places that play a key role in climate action.

Website: www.museumsforclimateaction.org