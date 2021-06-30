A total of 10,168 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The latest data shows Covid was noted on the death certificates of 17 people registered in the week to June 21-27, an increase of four on the previous week.
Of the deaths, two people were under 65, five were 65-74, and 10 were over 75.
There were two deaths in each of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire and Midlothian and one death in each of Dundee, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
