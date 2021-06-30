A BODY found on Ben Nevis has been identified as missing 24-year-old hillwalker Sarah Buick.

Buick, from Dundee, was last seen in a selfie she took at the mountain’s summit, posted on social media last Tuesday.

The photographed was captioned: “Good morning from ben nevis!”

Her body was found the following day in a search involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, coastguard teams and the police.

Officers say Buick’s death involved no suspicious circumstances.