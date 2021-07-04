The country is in a state of Covid holiday confusion. We may be double jagged, but do we holiday in Scotland, or England, or search out a lovely apartment in the sun? What’s it to be? Mikonos – or Millport? Brian Beacom arms wrestles with his own conscience while reflecting on the highlights – and lowlights – of holidaying home and away.

THE memory of the Saltcoats boarding house in the 1960s is forever seared into my soul. Having travelled by train for an hour, mothers laden like pack-mules, invariably the door would be opened by a middle-aged, dark-clothed, bun-haired woman who looked like Rikki Fulton.

Only less happy.

Rikki’s face would attempt an approximation of a half-smile, but somehow fail. What her expression was really saying was: ‘I know you’re paying for the week, but do you really have to bring your noisy, skint-kneed, nit-infested Glaswegian children into my nice seaside home?’ My mother, of course, read this woman’s face as easily as a simple knitting pattern. Her own job was to smile graciously, while thinking ‘This is hardly the Palace of Versailles, hen. Your carpets must have barely survived the war.”

After all, we needed a holiday. We had to escape for a week, whether we wanted to or not.

The New York Times reported recently that taking a vacation every two years compared to every six years will lessen the risk of coronary heart disease.

Scientists have confirmed that holidays can improve sleep patterns, reduce blood pressure, strengthen relationships, improve the libido. Back then, we thought the libido was an outdoor swimming pool. But what we did know was that we had to escape the ordinariness of routine.

And so, we quickly settled into a very different ordinary routine, in what was to be our staycation (except we didn’t call it that) in Saltcoats, Rothesay or perhaps in Fife.

The new routine offered wild freedom to the young: cast out parentless early doors, to explore piers, rocks and beaches, and shops selling pails and spades, fishing nets and plastic footballs that blew away across the green with every tiny gust.

Later, with families, mothers, sisters, cousins, we’d take to the beach and play in the sand and eat tinned salmon sandwiches that had been wrapped in tinfoil and drink concentrated juice.

An abiding memory was the new, wool swimming trunks (man was yet to make man-made fibres) that Billy Connolly would later describe sliding southward in the direction of the knees when wet.

One year old Archie Kane was burying his cousin Tom Kane at Ary beach..August 1959

And of course, you had to swim in the sea, at least once a day (By Order) which brought about immediate hypothermia and demanded covering with a giant, stripey bath towel.

But it was the Scottish rain that presented the greatest challenge. Not simply because it left you soaked and running for cover, but with its arrival came the purchase of the rain mate.

This was a girls’ headwear device that your mother would tie under your tiny, yet almost masculine chin, thus rendering you, in your head, and certainly in the heads of every boy who would pass in the street, a girl.

The ignominy of walking along Saltcoats high street in the rain was all too much to bear.

The sun, too, could present a serious problem. Parents loved to ignore their little charges whenever possible, to engage in adult blether (and rightly so) leaving the weans kneeling, building intricate sandcastles all day long.

But our mothers, bless them, would forget to apply the Ambre Solaire, and at least on one occasion a doctor was called for when calamine lotion failed to calm the audacious burns on my seven-year-old shoulders.

Looking back, it’s hard to recall male representation on the sandy beaches, the large expanses of grass or at the slippery, sea-weedy jetties that could easily have lured a little frame into the sea.

Most likely, all the testosterone was in the pub. It was the mothers, the aunties, who kept cousin children fed and juiced and calamined for those heady days of enforced new routine, and adjustment to boarding house life.

But if this sounds too critical of the boarding house holiday, it was better than Butlin's, which smelled of concrete and beer and Embassy Regal and people desperate to appear to enjoy themselves.

It was also better than the tiny, borrowed (from a neighbour) caravan we’d tried one year in Ayr.

The only fun to be had that caravan park week involved trying to speak above the noise of incessant rain upon tin roof. Outside, when the rain abated, we played the equally challenging game of seeing who could make it back after an hour with less than a dozen midgie bites.

Indeed, the week-long caravan stint gave me way too much time to think of how I could lose two sisters legally. The boredom from playing board games was stupefying. I counted the hours until I could return to our council flat, with actual rooms, and my pals just a few doors away.

Overall, it’s fair to say I hadn’t really enjoyed the experience of holidaying in Scotland.

As a child, Mother Scotland had cared less about me and would quite happily have put me in a home. Holidays had proved to be desperate, forlorn attempts to pull fun from the lucky bag of experience.

They were about the smell of damp and candlewick bedspreads. They were about bringing your own towels.

A rainy day

That’s why in later years, partners would struggle to entice me to the staycation.

Now, I’ve never argued that Scotland doesn't take beautiful photos. And I've agreed it looks mystical, wondrous and enchanting. The mountains evoke the very creation of the universe, the lochs whisk us back to the pages of a Sir Walter Scott novel, of deep forests, of great tales of derring-do and adventure.

Our castles conjure up the imagery of defiance, all part of a mother country which wraps us up in her arms and protects us.

Sir Walter Scott, as we know, was all about selling myths. Yet, 20 years ago, I reckoned I’d give Scotland another shot. I visited the north of Scotland. To Plockton, which was pleasant. To Islay, where the wind insisted you lean in at 45 degrees. To Skye, which was one giant midge bite. To Aviemore: gorgeous, although a skiing excursion was demanding; the wind strength in the ski centre car park was such it could have featured on one of those Insane Weather documentaries.

What the Scottish experiences brought about was a reminder of the words of film legend Danny Kaye: “To travel is to take a journey into yourself.” That, to an extent is true. Unless you go to Braemar, where I discovered to travel is to take a journey back to the 1970s.

It was indeed difficult to visit parts of Scotland and not be reminded that, to quote Bill Bryson, 'the history of the Highlands is 500 years of cruelty and bloodshed followed by 200 years of way too much bagpipe music.'

But back to the holidays of old. In the 1960s and 70s, to underline the dark tartan experience, young Scots like me were being teased with an incredible alternative: Abroad.

We could go to the cinema and see Cliff and friends leap aboard a big red bus and take off to the south of France in Summer Holiday. Who didn’t want to go with Una Stubbs and Melvyn Hayes to a land of swimming pools and bright sunshine? Girvan just couldn’t compete.

Paddling and puddling

Tragically, while the late 1960s heralded an era of cheap foreign travel and the world opened up like a draw string toilet bag, it was not for most still-skint viewers in Scotland. Our challenge was to stay home and enjoy the suffering.

But as a teenager, I knew I had to become Cliff. And so, I headed for the sun.

GOING ABROAD ELVIS once sang, ‘Gonna travel, gonna travel wild and free, I’m gonna pack my bags because this great big world is calling me.’ Sadly, he never listened to his own words and travelled out of America for fun, thanks to a lazy attitude and a fat controller for a manager.

But me and my flatmate Sparky had seen the episodes of Steptoe and Son, when the trapped Harold could only dream of sunshine and dolly birds with bikinis, and crystal blue swimming pools and pints of crème de menthe.

We weren’t going to be Harolds. Aged 19, we took off to the south of France. Sparky (aka Davy Clark) and I had adored Grace Kelly and lived in wonderment of Monte Carlo. And we just knew that beaches of Saint Tropez and Saint Raphael were screaming out for our arrival.

Interrail tickets in our back pocket, we set off, lugging holdalls (pre-back packs) packed with t-shirts, shorts, and one pair of flared jeans. And one pair of (white) baseball boots.

The train to London, the ferry to Folkestone and then the train from Gare du Nord, took the best part of two days. But that didn’t matter. It didn’t even matter too much that the time in the shared carriage revealed that Sparky snored with his mouth open. Loudly.

I simply pretended I wasn’t with him, although the two matching Scotland T-shirts we wore may have suggested otherwise and thought about the dolly birds we’d meet.

When we arrived in Frejus, we booked into the very best hotel money could buy, with a luscious pool where beautiful young women had arrived from all over Europe. Or we would have done if we were not lacking in both money and sophistication.

Instead, we slept on the beach. In sleeping bags. Until six am, when the beach was swept clean of rubbish and penurious Scots teenagers. Then we’d take to a supermarket and buy breakfast; crusty rolls and ham, which also served as our lunch. Dinner was the same, but with chips.

Daytimes were spent sunbathing, laying on our sleeping bags and staring at the gorgeous Scandinavian girls who strolled by and smiled at us. And they would, wouldn’t they? We had knotted hankies on our heads.

Yet, we didn’t remain on the beach for those two weeks. We travelled the length of the Cote D’Azur. One night, we slept on outdoor table tennis tables in Antibes. Another in a field where my face was eaten. And when I turned up at the pharmacie the next morning covered in red lumps the size of gobstoppers, I cursed the fact I’d been evicted from O-grade French so early in my academic career.

The excitement reigned. Having arrived in Monte Carlo, we were immediately asked to leave, thanks to having our pale blue flared jeans turned up at the bottoms. The Gendarmes assuming (rightly) that we weren’t high rollers, more likely distant cousins of two Bay City Rollers.

Were we glad to have gone abroad and not to Butlin’s in Ayr, which was the easier option? Oh yes. Sparky later quoted Mozart: “A man of ordinary talent will always be ordinary, whether he travels or not. But a man of superior talent will go to pieces if he remains forever in the same place.”

We had travelled. We were therefore superior. Knotted hankies and all.

SCOTLAND TODAY Our holiday options have of course widened immeasurably. Scotland’s choice is wide and encompassing. You can choose an idyllic cottage in Easter Ross or you can stay in a castle in West Kilbride or a beautiful lodge in Perthshire.

You could easily check into a modern Scots hotel and be fed after 6pm. (There was a time, one had to have a doctor’s script confirming severe malnutrition.) Yes, the tartan carpets still exist in parts but they’re fresh and not left over from the Brigadoon era.

And management now operates on the basis that not to take cognisance of the needs of their guests is a breach of their human rights.

Scotland is now accommodating. The rain doesn’t have to wreak havoc. Many hotels have introduced heated pods and domes, such as the 13th-century manor house in Aberdeenshire, which offers an Under the Stars experience in transparent domes.

There’s castle in Perthshire, in which the pods have adjustable heating, mood lighting, a personal music system, service button and a dedicated host to look after guests.

There are wild swimming adventures (swimming in the sea – once considered to be child abuse) in areas such as Skye. There are hundreds of places to go, things to do.

Scotland’s past is indeed another country, and so there’s every reason to remain in this one.

GOING ABROAD NOW RICHARD Burton once wrote of, ‘shaking off the fetters of habit, the leaden weight of routine, the cloak of many cares and the slavery of home and heading abroad.’ Is holiday life truly better in flip flops, a Hawaiian shirt and shorts? Billy Connolly isn’t for going abroad at all. “I f****** hate going on holiday anywhere but in my own home. My idea of a nice break is lying in bed being brought cups of tea while watching football, episodes of Law & Order or one of those reality shows set in a prison.”

But what if you ignore Billy's wise words and still want to go abroad. Is this do-able right now?

The Indian variant is running rampant. The Germans and French are demanding British travellers quarantine for two weeks.

Airport congestion makes arrivals zones just marginally safer than a bet on a 60-year-old arthritic horse.

Meanwhile, airlines and travel companies are desperate for us to sign on the dotted line. Tui, Britain's biggest holiday company, says it has sold 2.8 million holidays across Europe for summer 2021. And you can’t open up your email without Ryanair flogging cheap flights.

What’s inarguable is holidays help reboot your life. After 18 months of incarceration, we need to press the reset button.

There’s little doubt our tongues are desperate to taste sangria, our eyes desperate to stare out at a warm blue sea and our backsides desperate to spread themselves across soft striped seat cover in an Italian pavement café.

We need escape greater than Steve McQueen. What we really need is to hog a sun bed in a beautiful resort.

But that may not be possible.

So let’s hope we can afford to holiday at home, that all the damp camberwick bedspreads have been long burned – and there’s a welcome at every doorway, from a host who doesn’t look like Rikki Fulton.