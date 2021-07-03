MOSKITO, GLASGOW
Moskito, the Bath Street nightclub, reopened its doors this week with a trendy makeover. Moskito Bar and Kitchen now serves dishes, "from the earth, sea, and land," as well as speciality smoked meals prepared in a tandoori fire oven. During the week, I attended the VIP launch, and the stylish venue also has one of the most interesting and creative cocktail lists I've seen. It's a place to be seen, with Instagrammable features aplenty throughout its opulent interior.
ROOFTOP YOGA, THE GLASSHOUSE, EDINBURGH
The Glasshouse Hotel in Edinburgh has launched a summer series of yoga events on its rooftop. The luxury hotel has partnered with Sweaty Betty Edinburgh to host complimentary Sunday classes at 10am on July 4th, 11th and 18th, and August 1st. Open to all. Attendees also get a £15 voucher to spend in-store and can sign up here: https://sweatybetty.instabook.io/. Food and drink is very much a main event at this impressive establishment, with their rooftop dinner menu offering an array of Scottish foods.
WILD DINING, JUPITER ARTLAND, OUTSIDE EDINBURGH
With a series of ten wild dining events, Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston in Edinburgh is the place to be this summer. On dates between Thursday 1st July and Saturday 28th August, Edinburgh chef Barry Bryson will host pop-up events in the woodlands at the contemporary sculpture park and art gallery.
Chef Barry, who was named Scotland's Banqueting and Events Chef of the Year last month, has created a one-of-a-kind sensory experience for foodies and nature lovers alike, with a four-course menu served under a shaded canopy of branches and twinkling lights. Dishes will be garnished and presented with wild edibles foraged from the grounds of stunning Jupiter Artland.
Phil MacHugh is managing director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators.
Follow: IG @iamphilmachugh
