High street retailer Gap has announced that it will close all of its stores across the UK and Ireland by the end of September.

The change will see the clothing brand move online only, with 81 stores involved in the phased closure throughout the summer.

Stores in France and Italy are also subject to closures as the company overhauls its business model.

Here's everything you need to know about why the stores are closing and whether it includes outlet stores?

Why is Gap closing all its UK stores?

The clothing brand which first opened its doors in 1987 has decided to shut all UK stores after sales fell by 9.5% in 2020, a loss of £40.7 million for the company.

In response Gap launched a strategic review of its European operations, with the company citing the dramatic shift to online shopping in the UK as the reason for the overhaul.

Do the closures include outlet stores?

Included in the 81 stores closing are all Gap outlet stores.

Scotland is currently home to three Gap outlet stores, located at Oceans Terminal in Edinburgh, Sterling Mills in Tillicoultry and Livingston, all which will be closed by the end of September.

Will I still be able to shop at Gap?

Gap is becoming what it describes as a "digital first" business, so you will still be able to shop on the online store.

Which other high street shops are now online only?

Gap joins a list of famous brands which have moved off the British high street for good over the past year.

Debenhams was bought over by Boohoo and is now operating at an online only capacity.

Meanwhile, online platform ASOS bought Topshop and Topman in a deal which did not include the brands' stores, meaning all UK shops will close.

Miss Selfridge was bought as part of the same deal, with all of its high street shops shutting and moving online to ASOS' website.