Santander will close 75 branches across the UK in July, including three Scottish branches. 

It comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of people relying on online banking amid concerns around social distancing and limiting in-person contact.

Here are the Scottish branches impacted...

Which Scottish branches are closing? 

Three Scottish branches of the high street bank will close in July.

Dalkeith 25-27 High Street, Dalkeith EH22 1LD - 22 July 2021

Edinburgh Morningside Road 356 Morningside Road, Edinburgh EH10 4TE - 29 July 2021

Glasgow Kilmarnock Road 110 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands G41 3NN - 8 July 2021

Meanwhile, the Glasgow Sauchiehall Street branch closed in June. 