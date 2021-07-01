Santander will close 75 branches across the UK in July, including three Scottish branches.
It comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of people relying on online banking amid concerns around social distancing and limiting in-person contact.
Here are the Scottish branches impacted...
Which Scottish branches are closing?
Three Scottish branches of the high street bank will close in July.
Dalkeith 25-27 High Street, Dalkeith EH22 1LD - 22 July 2021
Edinburgh Morningside Road 356 Morningside Road, Edinburgh EH10 4TE - 29 July 2021
Glasgow Kilmarnock Road 110 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands G41 3NN - 8 July 2021
Meanwhile, the Glasgow Sauchiehall Street branch closed in June.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.