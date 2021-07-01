A statue of the late Princess Diana has been unveiled today at Kensington Palace by her sons, Princes William and Harry.

The statue was commissioned by the brothers in 2018 to commemorate their mother in order to help visitors "reflect on her life and her legacy".

But why has it been unveiled today? Here's everything you need to know about the new addition to Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden.

Why has the Princess Diana statue been unveiled today?

July 1 2021 marks what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, providing an apt opportunity to celebrate her life by unveiling a statue in her honour.

The Princess died following a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, joined together for the unveiling in their first public reunion since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

Prince Harry travelled from America for the occasion, arriving in the UK last week in order to comply with quarantine regulations.

As well as the brothers, close members of Diana's family including her siblings attended the unveiling.

Who designed the statue?





Ian Rank-Broadley sculpted the statue and is well known for his interpretations of members of the Royal family.

Why is the statue located in the Sunken Garden?

The Sunken Garden was, according to Kensington Palace, "one of the princess's favourite locations" during the time she lived there.

From tomorrow, the garden will be open to the public to visit for free.

What does the statue look like?

The statue depicts an interpretation of Diana in the later years of her life surrounded by small children in a nod to her well-documented charity work.

Kensington Palace said that the statue hopes to reflect Diana’s “warmth, elegance and energy”.

Did any other members of the Royal family attend the ceremony?

No, the Princes were the only members of the Royal family to attend the unveiling ceremony, with the other places on the Covid limited guest list reserved for Diana's siblings and members of the committee who organised the creation of the statue.