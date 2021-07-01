Hospital numbers have almost doubled overnight in Tayside with patients suffering from COVID-19.

The health board has been prompted to ask the public to help ease pressure on local healthcare services by sticking to social distancing rules and regularly self-testing.

Dr Pamela Johnston, Operational Medical Director at NHS Tayside made the plea as the number of new cases of COVID-19 across Tayside continues to increase.

She said: “We currently have 36 patients in hospital requiring care for COVID with some of those requiring more intensive care in our ICU and HDU.

"Many of these patients are under the age of 40 and we expect this number to increase over the next few weeks.

“As part of our plans to care for these patients, we have opened two additional wards in Ninewells Hospital, meaning we now have three dedicated wards with almost 60 beds for COVID-19 patients.

“Our GP colleagues at the COVID Assessment Centre in Dundee are also very busy, seeing five times as many people as last month.

"These are people of all ages who are feeling very unwell with the virus and coming for assessment. Younger people still get ill enough with COVID to have to see doctors and a proportion of these do require hospital admission."

As COVID-19 cases in Tayside continue to rise, NHS Tayside Operational Medical Director Dr Pamela Johnston, asks people for support to help reduce the cases of COVID-19 in Tayside.https://t.co/KjXuL6jt7O — NHS Tayside (@NHSTayside) July 1, 2021

During this spike there is more emergency surgical and medical activity happening and there is also number of staff self-isolating.

It means that all health and care services in Tayside are under increasing strain from this demand.

Dr Johnston added: “I know everyone is really fed up of living with restrictions and wants to enjoy the summer, but we really need your support to get the number of new cases down.

“Please, on behalf of all of our teams here in hospital and out in our communities, can I ask all of you to keep following the FACTS guidance, wear a face mask, avoid crowded spaces, clean your hands regularly, stay 2 metres distance from others and self isolate if you develop symptoms and book a test.

“Test yourself regularly to make sure you are not passing on the virus to your friends and family – it has never been easier to get tested, so please make it part of your routine.

“It is also very important that everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when they are offered for maximum protection against the virus. Drop-in clinics are now running for everyone over the age of 18, so please get jabbed.”