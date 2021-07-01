WITH the sun shining across Scotland, you can bring some tropical flavours into your life by means of a summery drink. We’ve rounded up some of the best Scottish gin and whisky cocktail recipes for you to make at home.
SPICED PEACH HIGHBALL FROM BEN LOMOND GIN
- 40ml Ben Lomond Gin
- 20ml Peach Liqueur
- 20ml Lemon Juice
- 10ml Sugar Syrup
- Dash of Cinnamon
- Rose Lemonade
Add gin, peach liqueur, lemon juice, sugar syrup and cinnamon to a cocktail shaker – and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into a highball glass, top with rose lemonade and garnish with a lemon twist and cinnamon stick.
BENRIACH WHISKY SHORT & FRUITY
- 50ml Benriach The Smoky Ten
- 10ml apricot liqueur
- 10ml nectarine syrup
- 20ml lime juice
- splash of soda water
Chop ripe nectarines and leave overnight covered in sugar. Press and strain. Shake all ingredients and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a nectarine slice and an edible flower.
THE GLENLIVET TARTAN TIKI
- 50 ml Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
- 25 ml Pineapple Juice
- 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
- Peach soda
Build all of the ingredients in a tall glass over ice, top with peach sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of orange and a pineapple leaf.
HARRIS GIN ‘MINCH MARTINI’
- 25ml Isle of Harris Gin
- 50ml Lemon verbena tea
- 10ml Bergamot liqueur
First make the “tea” by leaving 10g of lemon verbena leaves in filtered water for five hours. Strain the liquid into a bottle, store chilled, and discard after four days. To make the cocktail, pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass and add cubed ice. Stir with a bar spoon for 60 seconds until thoroughly chilled. Strain the mixture into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.