WITH the sun shining across Scotland, you can bring some tropical flavours into your life by means of a summery drink. We’ve rounded up some of the best Scottish gin and whisky cocktail recipes for you to make at home.

SPICED PEACH HIGHBALL FROM BEN LOMOND GIN

  • 40ml Ben Lomond Gin
  • 20ml Peach Liqueur
  • 20ml Lemon Juice
  • 10ml Sugar Syrup
  • Dash of Cinnamon
  • Rose Lemonade

Add gin, peach liqueur, lemon juice, sugar syrup and cinnamon to a cocktail shaker – and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into a highball glass, top with rose lemonade and garnish with a lemon twist and cinnamon stick.

BENRIACH WHISKY SHORT & FRUITY

  • 50ml Benriach The Smoky Ten
  • 10ml apricot liqueur
  • 10ml nectarine syrup
  • 20ml lime juice
  • splash of soda water

Chop ripe nectarines and leave overnight covered in sugar. Press and strain. Shake all ingredients and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a nectarine slice and an edible flower.

THE GLENLIVET TARTAN TIKI

  • 50 ml Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
  • 25 ml Pineapple Juice
  • 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
  • Peach soda

Build all of the ingredients in a tall glass over ice, top with peach sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of orange and a pineapple leaf.

 

HARRIS GIN ‘MINCH MARTINI’

  • 25ml Isle of Harris Gin
  • 50ml Lemon verbena tea
  • 10ml Bergamot liqueur

First make the “tea” by leaving 10g of lemon verbena leaves in filtered water for five hours. Strain the liquid into a bottle, store chilled, and discard after four days. To make the cocktail, pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass and add cubed ice. Stir with a bar spoon for 60 seconds until thoroughly chilled. Strain the mixture into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.