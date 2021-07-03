The Orchestra of Scottish Opera – Summer Concerts

5, 6 and 16 July. Tickets from £10. Scottish Opera Production Studios, Edington Street, Glasgow, G4 9RD.

As part of this summer’s must-see festival of live performance, The Orchestra of Scottish opera returns to the stage with three diverse concert performances. Taking place live and outdoors at No 40 Edington Street, the shows include Serenades and Idylls; Dvorak, Crespo and Stravinsky; and Baroque Masters.

https://www.scottishopera.org.uk

1:1 Textile Printing Session

June-December. Sessions from £79. Moody Monday, Abbeymount Techbase, Unit 13, 2 Easter Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5AN.

Perfect for creatives looking to materialise a project, students wanting to expand their portfolio, beginners wanting to gain knowledge or anyone who wants to try and learn something new, these are 1:1 textile printing sessions. Arrange a time that suits you and get a one-to-one screen printing supervised session with expert Eliza.

https://www.moodymonday.co.uk

Peak Times

11 June - 27 August. Entry Free. The Modern Institute, 14-20 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5QN.

For the Glasgow International festival, the Modern Institute presents a new exhibition from Eva Rothschild. Employing multiple formats, along with diverse materials, and drawing on influences from the minimal art of the 60s and 70s, Rothschild encourages visitors to experience both a physical and an aesthetic response to her work, with the aim of creating multiple spaces for contemplation, conversation and engagement.

https://www.themoderninstitute.com

Burntisland Fairground

5 July - 16 August. Prices vary. Burntisland

After having been cancelled last summer, and postponed this year due to the pandemic, Burntisland Fairground returns this summer. Situated on the links just a few yards from a blue flag beach, this traditional funfair, packed full of games and rides, provides all you need for a proper family day out.

https://www.facebook.com/burntisland.fairground/

Digital Lecture: With the Royal Scots in Gallipoli

5 July. Free (booking essential). Online.

This lecture explores the journey of The Dardenelles – Edinburgh’s Royal Scots Territorials. The first waves of the seaborne offensive that aimed to end WW1, the Edinburgh ‘Terriers’ were there from the first day to the last. David Clarke, a historian who specialises in the Great War, will be leading the lecture, taking place on Microsoft Teams.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/

Discovering the Deep – Outdoor Exhibition

3-11 July. Free. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS

Explore the mysteries of the ocean in this outdoor photography exhibition that tells the story of marine science in Scotland. Starting from its earliest beginnings and covering up to the present day, visitors can discover how scientists get to and study such remote, hard to reach locations. There will also be ocean themed drop-in children’s activities including augmented reality colouring-in and a coral reef survey game.

https://www.dynamicearth.co.uk

Open Air Cinema at QPA

1-10 July. Tickets from £40 (for 4 adults). Queen’s Park arena, Queens Park, Langside Road, Glasgow, G42.

The open air cinema is back at Queen’s Park in Glasgow’s south side with a full programme of films to enjoy. The stone stepped outdoor amphitheatre will have foam mats and folding chairs for visitors to relax in and enjoy the film, and you’re encouraged to

bring blankets and cushions to keep you company. No need to worry about packing a picnic either as there will be a cafe bar and street food vendor dishing up delicious drinks and food and there’s popcorn available too.

https://www.tickettailor.com/events

Castle Street Fair

5-11 July. Free. Castle Street, Edinburgh.

Located between Princes Street and Rose Street in Edinburgh, the Castle Street week-long market has exhibitors selling local, ethical and/or Fair Trade products including crafts, gifts and food and drink.

http://www.handupevents.co.uk

Dynamic Dinosaurs at Conifox

5-11 July. Tickets from £16. Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, EH29 9ER.

Head down and listen to Conifox’s Dinosaur Rangers as they introduce visitors to their dinosaurs. Journey around the prehistoric park to find clues and collect a prize and get a chance to pet the dinos up close. Watch them roam around and listen for some fascinating facts and stories in the fun-packed 45 minute show.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk

Elemental

26 June - 11 July. Entry Free. 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Discover and interact with the elements on this magical, multi-sensory journey through an intriguing, immersive digital world where magic meets alchemy and alchemy meets science. Explore, discover, create and experience for yourself how a limited number of elements come together to create the almost infinite variety of our Universe.

www.sciencefestival.co.uk

Charlotte Cohen