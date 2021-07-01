New figures have revealed that 2021 has so far been the most successful year of any of the last five years for the recruitment of trainee doctors in Scotland.

Data published by NHS Education for Scotland on Thursday shows that of the 691 posts were advertised across a range of medical specialties, 683 of those posts filled successfully, equating to a fill rate of 99%.

This is a further improvement on recruitment at the same stage in 2020, as the number of places filled has increased by 8 percentage points.

Of the 14 medical specialties advertised at these levels, 12 filled at 100%. These specialties include Anaesthetics, Clinical Radiology and Public Health Medicine.

In General Practice - which often hits the headlines for shortages - 99% of advertised posts have successfully been filled, a total of 264 from a possible 269 with more posts to be advertised in a later recruitment round this year.

Core Psychiatry has also seen the best ever results by filing all 43 advertised posts.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, said: “As Scotland looks to recover from the impact of Covid-19, it is both welcome and encouraging news that 2021 has so far been the most successful year of any of the last last five years for the recruitment of trainee doctors.

“It has been an unprecedented success: For the first time ever, 100% of Core Psychiatry training posts and 99% of General Practice training posts have been filled.

"With one recruitment round remaining this year, we expect that the few remaining training posts will have equally high fill rates and we will continue to focus our attention on the services that will be most needed by Scotland’s population over the coming years.

“It is clear that Scotland continues to be a popular choice for medical training and I look forward to welcoming trainees from Scotland, and further afield, into our NHS. We will continue to support trainee doctors at all levels who are working within NHS Scotland and I would like to pay tribute to all staff who have contributed to Scotland’s response to Covid-19.”