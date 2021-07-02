Former Scotland footballer Alan Brazil has caught Covid – despite having both doses of the vaccine.

The radio presenter told his Talksport breakfast show listeners yesterday how he had fallen ill after catching the virus last week.

The 62-year-old retired footballer is now self-isolating at his home in Suffolk.

He said: “I’ve not been well the last few days, I’ve got Covid. I am five days in and I’m isolating.

“Thank God I have had the double jab or I could be in big trouble.

“I’m just beginning to feel better again thank God.

“I didn’t think I could get it.

“When you are double jabbed you think you can’t get it, what a load of nonsense.”

Government guidance suggests that while highly effective against the virus, some people may still get Covid – but it should be less severe.

His news came as Professor Jason Leitch said Scots who receive the seasonal flu jab could this year have it on the same day as their third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Scotland’s national clinical director said trials of using the two vaccines together have suggested it is safe and effective.

The UK-wide Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on Wednesday set out interim guidance for a Covid vaccine booster programme.

The seasonal flu jab was offered to everyone over 55 in Scotland last year, extended to those over 50 where supplies allowed.

Discussing the new advice on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch said a third coronavirus vaccine dose will provide longer-lasting immunity.

He said: “So people who are going for their flu, like my mum and dad maybe who would go to the GP practice, may also get the Covid vaccine, on that same day or very close to that.

“And then as we got a bit younger, maybe we would use pharmacies, we’d maybe use mass vaccination centres, we’d maybe use mobile vaccination units like you’ve seen us do over the last few months.

“We’ll plan that between now and the start of that programme.”