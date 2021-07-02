A trailblazing charity in Strathaven is leading the charge when it comes to community-led action on climate change, with a new Eco Hub spawning a range of innovative schemes, writes Alex Burns

A HISTORIC market town in South Lanarkshire where retirees make up a large proportion of the population perhaps wouldn’t be expected to be a hotbed of innovative, community-led climate action – but that is exactly what has transpired since Climate Action Strathaven (CAS) was established at the end of 2019.

The group’s chair, Tom Barbour, was inspired to act when he realised the impact climate change would have on his three teenage children. He posted a call-to-action on Strathaven’s community Facebook page asking anyone with similar concerns to get in touch, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now an official charitable company, Climate Action Strathaven has five voluntary trustees, one part-time employee and one full-time Project Worker – Arthur Potter, who joined the organisation after graduating from the University of Glasgow last year.

“I was born and bred in Strathaven but had been in Glasgow for the past four years,” he explains. “At university the discussions about green innovation were always focused around urban environments.

“I thought there was no reason why a rural community couldn’t be at the forefront of these ideas. We have so much talent in these communities, but it feels like we are kind of left behind with exciting environmental developments or when we are trying to make structural changes in society. I felt Strathaven had so much potential, and the way to unlock that was to mobilise the community and harness the talent that we had in the town.”

Climate Action Strathaven share their Eco Hub premises with the local Post Office in the centre of the town

For an organisation that aims to be community-centric and run in collaboration with local people, CAS had to endure lockdowns and ‘stay at home’ orders within weeks of their first hub being established. Fortunately, they haven’t let it slow them down.

“In early 2020 we started up our cycle repair shop in Strathaven,” Arthur explains.

“It offered out nearly £9,000 of free repairs. That is all part of our vision to get cars off our busy streets and reduce emissions.

“This year we officially opened our Eco Hub in the centre of Strathaven. We share that space with the Post Office, which has been great for building awareness and having a constant presence in the community. You get a lot of footfall into the Post Office and people see us there and come over for a chat. We end up speaking to people we wouldn’t be able to reach any other way.

“The Eco Hub is where we operate all our projects from, we started the Strathaven Car Club from there, which we run in collaboration with Karshare UK. We’ve got an electric car on that platform, as well as cars that local people have offered up as a way to get people to share their vehicles and have less cars on the roads.

“We also have electric bikes that we offer out from the hub: four at the moment with more due to be delivered. Our motivation with the e-bikes is to get people to make a lifestyle change. Most people hire them for a week at a time and then come back and say ‘that’s been brilliant, I think we need to buy one’.

“Price can be a barrier, but the Cycle to Work scheme is a big help. You get up to a 40% discount and then it comes off your wage each month so you don’t have to pay upfront.”

Initial funding for the e-bikes was raised via grants, but CAS hopes to be financially self-sufficient within the next few years. They certainly aren’t short on ambition, either, with discussions currently ongoing to create community gardens and improved cycling infrastructure in Strathaven. Their ultimate goal is to have car-free streets in the town centre, but a short-term focus involves getting better public transport.

“We have been in talks with local bus operators and we hope to get bus links from Strathaven to neighbouring towns and villages, as well as a bus from Strathaven to Glasgow. That’s one thing that we don’t have at all at the moment and we are pretty much cut off from the world unless you drive.

“I know so many people that live in Strathaven but work in Glasgow and they have to drive in and out every day. It could be transformative.”

Above all though, CAS want to ensure that local people are fully involved in what’s happening in the town.

Arthur said: “I think it is important to empower our community voices and say that every bit of change has been community-led, rather than forced upon us. I think people are generally supportive of what we do, but we try present climate action not as a burden or an annoyance but as an opportunity.

“It isn’t things that are a sacrifice, but things that will make Strathaven a much nicer place to live.”

And when Glasgow hosts COP26 in November, climate change will be at the forefront of local and national conversations, which should further help generate support for what CAS are trying to do.

“It is a great opportunity to make the most of the fact that people’s collective consciousness will be more focused on climate action. But we need to utilise that attention to make sure that people don’t switch back off as soon as COP 26 is over,” says Arthur.



www.castrathaven.org