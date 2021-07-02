A man involved in the assault against England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty has been charged, the Met Police said.
A group of men had accosted Prof Whitty in London's St James's Park on Sunday.
Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way in Romford, was charged with common assault and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 30.
The charge came after detectives reviewed the video footage which emerged after the incident.
Officers were alerted of the incident at 7.00pm on June 27, they spoke to the victim, who had not suffered any injuries, and checked his welfare.
