Over the past few years, shopping online has become part of our everyday, with the Covid-19 pandemic increasing our virtual habits.

It's quick, easy and often provides some good deals, meaning you can save money without even having to leave your sofa.

And now you can find out which platforms offer the best online deals, thanks to an investigation by CouponHunt.org.

The website pitted some of the UK's most popular online stores against each other, scoring them on average discounts, number of listings and number of good deals.

Here are the supermarkets which offer the best online deals...

Which supermarkets offer the best online deals?

Tesco won the top spot for UK online retailers who offers the best deals, thanks to the chain's extensive number of listings and high percentage of average discounts.

Asda was hot on Tesco's heels, coming in second place overall despite having the highest "temperature" rating, meaning it has the biggesrt number of "hot" deals.

Beer was Tesco and Asda's most popular discounted product.

Sainsbury's had a high percentage of average discount, making it the next best supermarket overall.

It was a different story for the specific groceries list however, which ranked Asda fourth while Sainsbury's didn't even make the top five.

Tesco once again came out on top, followed by Co-operative, Iceland, Asda and LIDL.

Elsewhere, Superdrug scored the highest for Health and Beauty, while TK Maxx was considered the best for retail.

Starbucks Coffee won the top spot for takeaway, followed by Deliveroo. Dominos pizza came in fifth place.