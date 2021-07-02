NHS Grampian has announced that it is restricting hospital visits from noon on Friday, due to the "rapidly" rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Visits are now limited to one named person per patient and it affects all NHS Grampian hospitals.

The health board announced the change on Thursday evening.

It comes after we reported yesterday that hospital numbers had almost doubled overnight in Tayside with patients suffering from COVID-19.

NHS Tayside was prompted to ask the public to help ease pressure on local healthcare services by sticking to social distancing rules and regularly self-testing.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: "In light of the rapidly rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and to protect both patients and staff, from 12 noon tomorrow (Friday 2 July), hospital visiting, at all NHS Grampian hospitals, will be limited to one, named, person per patient.

"Where possible, this should be the same person for all visits.

"Should the named visitor become unwell - with symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness - they should not visit and other arrangements can be made.

"We will continue to take a person-centred approach to visiting, especially where patients are vulnerable, have additional support needs, or are receiving End of Life care.

"Families are encouraged to have a conversation with the appropriate Senior Nurse or Midwife to understand what is possible in individual clinical areas/services before visiting.

"Virtual Visiting remains an option across NHS Grampian hospitals."