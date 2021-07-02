The number of new cases of coronavirus has dropped compared to yesterday's record breaking figures.
Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in a press briefing that 3,823 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.
That's lower that the 4,234 cases reported on Thursday, which was the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
There have now been a total of 289,279 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland.
Four new deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 day was also recorded, has taken the toll when counting by this measure to 7,726.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland which record deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate put the overall death toll at 10,168 up to 27 June.
The test positivity rate was 10.8%.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,831,770 first doses, while 2,737,347 people have received a second.
The First Minister said this was a "significant milestone" as now more than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated.
A total of 285 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 10 more than yesterday, while 19 are in intensive care, three more than yesterday.
