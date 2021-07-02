Covid cases around Scotland are increasing rapidly, with the country experiencing record breaking days for infection rates over the past week.

But what does this mean for the Scottish Government's plans to lift all restrictions on August 9?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a press briefing this afternoon, for which she was joined by National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.

Here's everything she said about the plans to ease lockdown in Scotland.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say about easing lockdown in Scotland?

Despite again urging caution among the population, the First Minister did confirm three times during her briefing that she hoped the country was still in a position of emerging from the pandemic.

The vaccination, in many cases, is doing the job that lockdown is designed to do, with vaccines weakening the link between the virus and serious risk to health.

The first nod to the planned easing of restrictions for August 9 staying in place came when Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the continued pressure the virus would put on health services.

"Although we hope we are in the process of emerging from the pandemic, we can see from the situation at the moment that Covid will continue to place pressures on our health and care services."

As she came to the end of her briefing, she once again suggested the end was in sight and encouraged people to stay cautious over the coming weeks as the date approaches.

"So I know everyone is tired of hearing this, but I must say again, as we do see the end point to restrictions in sight, for now, we must be careful - especially for these next few weeks while we continue to get protection from the vaccine extended as far as possible."

The final nod to lockdown easing came when she once again referred to the end being in sight: "We are all utterly sick of this. I do believe, just as I have said up until now, that we are seeing the end in sight."

What can we do to put the country in the best position for easing lockdown?





During the briefing, Ms Sturgeon urged the population of Scotland to get their vaccine, referring to it as "the most important thing any of us can do right now".

The Scottish Government is upping their vaccine rollout, with all mainland health boards offering vaccine drop in clinics from Monday.

Any adult over the age of 18 who has not yet had their first dose is strongly encouraged to use these drop in centres, as well as people who are due their second dose but have not yet received it.

The First Minister confirmed you would not need a letter or invitation to attend these drop in centres, and that you could attend a drop in centre even if you have your vaccine date booked elsewhere.

She also urged "renewed caution" in the next period until enough people have received protection from both vaccines, with the jabs hailed as "what will get us out of this".

Should I get tested regularly?

Yes, the First Minister urged people to get tested regularly, using lateral flow tests that you can order for free from the Scottish Government's website or pick up from local pharmacies or testing centres.