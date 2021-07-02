An extra £380 million will go to health boards to help with costs arising from the pandemic including the Test and Protect system.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced that £90.3 million of the funding will go to Test and Protect, a further £76.8 million for the COVID and extended flu vaccination programmes, and £85.5 million will allocated for PPE for health and care staff.
The Scottish Government said the money comes on top of the £1.7 billion already provided to Health Boards and Health and Social Care Partnerships last year.
It also indicated further financial support will be made available as necessary over the course of this year.
The extra funding comes mid warnings that the Test and Protect contact tracing system is unable to keep up with the dramatic increase in cases.
However, Nicola Sturgeon insisted Scotland’s contact tracing system is “coping well” on Friday during a coronavirus update.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Although we are hopefully emerging from this pandemic, coronavirus continues to add significant pressures to our health and care services.
"We will continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 and provide Health and Care services with the support they require. The remobilisation of the NHS is among our top priorities.
"We will publish a national recovery plan within the first 100 days of this government.
“The £380 million includes £90.3 million for Test and Protect, a further £76.8 million for the COVID and extended flu vaccination programmes, and £85.5 million allocated to National Services Scotland for PPE costs. The rest of the funding will cover costs including additional staffing to support hospital scale-up, equipment, maintenance and IT.”
