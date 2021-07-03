A DUNFERMLINE man thought a "car had crashed into my building" after a gas explosion at a flat in the town this afternoon.

Eleven fire appliances from Fife and as far as Edinburgh and Glasgow rushed to an address in Dewar Street around 1.45pm, with the force of the blast "shaking the building", our sister title, the Dunfermline Press, reported.

A man has been taken to hospital and several homes have also been evacuated because of the incident.

Local resident Calum McKinlay, 28, told the Press: "I stay next door, my kitchen backs onto it, and it sounded like a car had crashed into my building.

"The entire building was shaking. It's all bay windows here and they were all vibrating.

"No-one's too sure how it started or what's happened but it was a gas explosion. I'm not 100 per cent sure but I think it was in the kitchen.

"All the local residents have had to evacuate and we're currently waiting on a structural engineer who is going to check the buildings.

"The man who stays there, I think he suffered minor burns but I don't really know."

Councillor Garry Haldane, who was at the scene, said 11 appliances attended and that local residents were asked to leave their homes.

He added: "There was a gas explosion in an upstairs flat. It blew out back the way and into the attic.

"No-one is hurt as fas as I know."

He said the blast had blown out windows at the property and roads have been closed as a precaution.

There are reports that fire crews from Kinross and Edinburgh, as well as a height appliance from Glasgow, joined local firefighters while the gas board are also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 1.45pm on Saturday July 3 to reports of a dwelling fire at Dewar Street in Dunfermline.

"Operations control mobilised eight appliances and an aerial ladder platform and other specialist resources to the scene.

"Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire at a mid-terraced two-storey flat.

"One male casualty was passed into the care of paramedics and crews remain at the scene."

Cllr Haldane later added: "This incident could have been a lot more serious than it has been.

"I am glad the occupants are ok and there are no other casualties.

"The building did not have enough damage to cause a collapse as we have seen in other areas where gas explosions have occurred.

"The occupants have all been evacuated and are waiting for advice to when they can return to their homes.

"It must have been very concerning for the neighbours not knowing what had happened. I am so glad everyone is ok."

A police spokeswoman said: “One man has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and the road is closed between Chalmers Street and Maitland Street.”