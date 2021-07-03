ATHLETES saying stupid things is nothing new.

As recently as last year, tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic declared that you could change water’s molecular structure with your emotions.

This claim came on the back of his anti-vaccine pronouncements, as well as his belief that holistic, alternative treatments are more effective than medical intervention.

And then there was American swimmer Ryan Lochte’s bizarre episode at a Brazilian petrol station during the Rio Olympics.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist fabricated a story of how he and three team-mates were robbed at gunpoint, but police, after viewing security footage, said in fact the swimmers were the ones who had vandalised the petrol station.

The list of foolish things said and done by athletes is lengthy.

And now, Andy Butchart has the ignominy of adding his name to that list.

The 5,000m specialist should have spent last week basking in the glory of having his selection for the Tokyo Olympics confirmed following his second-place finish at the British Championships last weekend.

However, within hours of Team GB revealing who had been included in the squad going to Japan this month, it emerged that Butchart had seemingly claimed to have faked a negative result of a Covid test in order to get back into the country after competing in America.

The runner told The Sunday Plodcast podcast: “You have to get a Covid test to get into the UK, so you went to a place to get a PCR test 48 hours before – and I’m [at] check-in and I don’t have my PCR test back.

“So you have to quickly get an old PCR test, go on to Instagram, scribble out the time and change it so you can get into the country.

“Obviously Covid is huge but it’s quite annoying. Having to deal with all the testing and protocols, blah, blah, blah, it’s a ball ache. Everybody has faked PCR tests, I’m sure, to try and go somewhere, because it’s just so hard.”

Butchart has since claimed he was “glorifying” the story and he had not, in fact, falsified a result but was instead talking about what he had heard of fellow athletes doing with Covid tests and was using the example of others to highlight the logistical difficulties facing athletes in the pandemic.

However, his peddaling-back didn’t come before British Athletics launched an investigation and issued a statement underlining how seriously they viewed the matter.

Butchart will learn the consequences of his actions in the next few days but the most severe punishment could be his withdrawal from the Olympic team.

This would be devastating for the 29-year-old who, when I interviewed him just two weeks ago, talked about being in the shape of his life and how he was heading to Tokyo with his sights set on a medal.

For that ambition to be thwarted not on the track but rather, by Butchart opening his mouth unnecessarily, would be disastrous for the Scot.

Team GB officials are also reportedly hugely frustrated by Butchart’s comments.

With the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Games now only 19 days away, the fears about the Olympics actually going ahead have dissipated. In some form or another, the Games will happen.

This is despite the fact that around the world, and in Japan in particular, Covid is still running rampant. The vaccine programme in the host nation is moving at a snail’s pace and the majority of the Japanese population remain opposed to the Games being held this summer.

Certainly, the Olympics is the perfect super-spreader event. People coming from every corner of the globe, mixing in close proximity and then returning to their home nations is everything we have all been discouraged from doing over the past year. The closer the Games get, the most dubious the decision to plough on with it regardless seems.

Which is why athletes cannot make it look like they are bending – or worse, breaking – the rules.

Butchart, in claiming there are ways to wangle the system, has now thrown doubt on the will of athletes to do the right thing for the world rather than the right thing for them personally.

Yes, the rules and regulations sportspeople are having to adhere to are, no doubt, exasperating, but elite athlete are in a privileged position to be able to take advantage of so many exemptions.

To jeopardise this is foolish in the extreme.

The Japanese Olympic organisers are, unsurprisingly, watching closely and reiterated the importance of every single athlete taking responsibility for following the rules.

These rules include such things as clapping instead of shouting support, which highlights how extreme the measures in place are to ensure the Games proceed smoothly.

So, it is safe to say, faking a test result would be on the upper end of the spectrum when it comes to transgressions.

Butchart’s fate will be known in the coming days. If he remains in the team, he can count himself extremely fortunate. If, as he says, he didn’t fake his test result, he, most likely will hang on to his place in the squad. I hope he is allowed to compete; he is not the first, and will not be the last athlete who says something stupid and there are few greater punishments than being denied a shot at Olympic success.

But every single one of his fellow athletes should take heed that however important they believe their rights to compete are, breaking the Covid rules over the next few weeks will be met with severe punishment.