NEAH EVANS is not one to dish out lectures.

But while she may not be shouting about them, there are valuable lessons to be gleaned from her journey. From her early days when becoming an Olympian was never a consideration to where she is now; an aspiring Olympic champion in a sport that was barely on her radar even well into adulthood.

Evans is part of the quintet selected in the women’s track cycling team pursuit squad, who will go to Tokyo aiming to successfully defend the title GB won in Rio in 2016.

When that gold medal was won almost five years ago, Evans was not even a part of the British Cycling set-up. Now, aged 30, the Aberdeenshire rider is an integral member of it.

Evans, whose mother was a winter Olympian in the 80s, first love and true passion growing up was horses and so could never have imagined being in her current position. But she firmly believes her route to this point proves today’s current methods of developing athletes, which sees them identified young and then guided meticulously through the system, is not necessarily the only route to success.

After realising young she was never going to hit the heights in eventing – her parents didn’t have the fortunes required to buy her fancy horses, she says – Evans set her sights on becoming a vet, an ambition she duly fulfilled.

At the same time, she began hill running but it wasn’t until 2014 she began cycling, taking only three years to garner an invitation into the lauded British Cycling programme.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Her path to Tokyo is certainly unlike many of her Team GB teammates she will be heading to Japan with but, believes Evans, having to fight so hard to get to this point has reaped significant benefits.

“It’s not been easy but really, it shows that you don’t have to be talent ID’d really young. You can come into a sport later and if you work hard, you can make it happen,” she says.

“Having had a job, having had to work for a living, having to buy old bikes to start off, I definitely have much more of an appreciation than some people who have come through the system. I’m not saying they don’t appreciate it but I maybe have more ability to put it into context.

“It’s definitely easier if you get picked up really young but it’s not essential.

I’ll see organisations scouting for talent and I think why do you need it so young?

“I get you want the youngsters but also, there’s a lot of really fine athletes who are slightly older. Maybe they’ve gone down the academic route or maybe they haven’t realised yet how great sport is so give them a chance and they might be amazing.”

As part of the British cycling squad, Evans and her women’s pursuit teammates of fellow Scot Katie Archibald, Olympic champions Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker and rookie, Josie Knight, head to Tokyo with considerable pressure upon their shoulders.

GB has consistently excelled in major championships on the track over the past decade-or-so and so talk of gold for Evans and her team is not overstating things.

Form is tricky to predict; the track cycling calendar was obliterated by Covid and as a result, Evans has raced only once since winning world team pursuit silver last February.

Her lone outing, in November, saw her win European gold in both the team and individual pursuit and while she is well aware of the pressure to be on the top step of the podium in Tokyo, she is confident she has the mental fortitude to cope with everything that will be thrown her way.

“I try not to think too much about medals – it’s such a cliché but I try to think about the process rather than the outcome,” she says.

“Going in as one of the favourites, there is that extra level of pressure, although you do get that a lot being part of British Cycling because basically any event we go to, there’s a lot of expectation and your performance is scrutinised.

“You’ve always got a bit more of a target on your back when you’re wearing a British skinsuit so I suppose I’m pretty used to that pressure.

“I would say I normally deal with pressure pretty well, I’m a pretty laid-back person. The pressure can put people off but I see it as an opportunity and so the fact I don’t get too put off by the pressure on us must be a good thing.”

The restrictions applied to these Olympics have been well publicised and while Evans has no previous experience to compare it to, she is well aware Tokyo will be far from a “normal” Olympic Games.

And so however disappointing it is to know she will miss out on any of the added extras that come with the Olympic experience, she has never lost sight of the reason she is going to Tokyo.

“I know it’ll be different from a typical Olympics and there will be things, especially after we finish racing, that will be off the table,” she says.

“But that’s fine.

“We’re going there to perform and so the other stuff doesn’t matter.

“Yes I’d have loved there to be a big crowd but I just want to race at the Olympics and ultimately, it’s about performing.

“There will be restrictions but if someone had said to me this time last year, this is what you have to do to compete, I’d have taken it like a shot.”