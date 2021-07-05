The Queen has awarded the NHS the George Cross to mark the National Health Service's 73rd birthday.

The award recognises the "skill and fortitude" of NHS staff across the UK who have worked hard throughout the health service's tenure, with particular emphasis on the pandemic.

The George Cross was first introduced by the Queen's father in 1940, but what exactly does the award mean and what is its significance?

What is the George Cross?

The George Cross is an award introduced by King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II's father, in 1940 as the Blitz saw bombs batter Britain night after night.

It aims to recognise "acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger".

It can be awarded to both individuals and collective bodies, countries or organisations.

Despite the criteria covering a wide array of recipients, this is only the third time the award has been granted to a non-individual, with the NHS joining Malta and the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland, which received the George Cross in 1942 and 1999 respectively.

Who decides to award the George Cross?





The Queen is advised on the granting of the George Cross by the George Corss committee and the Prime Minister.

How will the NHS celebrate the award?

Prince William will host a tea at Buckingham Palace on Monday afternoon to thank NHS workers.

He will also attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul's cathredal attended by senior NHS staff, frontline staff and patients.

What has the Queen said about the NHS?





In a handwritten message, the Queen said: "It is with great pleasure, on behalf of a grateful nation, that I award the George Cross to the National Health Services of the United Kingdom.

"This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

"Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

"You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation."

How have NHS staff reacted the to award?





Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said the award was recognition of the "skill, compassion and fortitude" of the NHS staff who have been on the front line of this country's "greatest challenge since World War Two".

Council chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) which represents doctors, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said the award marked "a welcome recognition for many who feel exhausted - physically and mentally - after the gruelling challenge of the last year."

However, he also used the opportunity to express the need for an appropriate working environment: "It is also vital to ensure that healthcare professionals work in an environment where there is an adequate workforce and resources, including enough hospitals beds and facilities in general practice."

Meanwhile, acting general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, said that nursing staff and their colleagues should "hold their heads high to be recognised in this way".