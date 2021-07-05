East Neuk Festival

Paul Lewis

Bowhouse, by St Monans, Fife

Keith Bruce

four stars

THE Fife coast weather had taken a turn for the worse by the time the masked and socially-distanced audience for the final live recital of this year’s East Neuk Festival emerged from the Bowhouse, to be greeted by the Dick Lee Trio playing Duke Ellington’s Caravan.

Lee, on soprano saxophone, trombonist Chris Grieve and Phil Adams on banjo had enjoyed a sunnier pitch on the East Pier at St Monans at lunchtime, when the festival’s Band in a Van response to the restrictions of the pandemic explored the heritage of jazz from Fats Waller to Charlie Parker with a stylistic verve that defied the compact line-up.

The star name in the Bowhouse programme, making his debut at the festival, was pianist Paul Lewis, whose appearances on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon attracted as many ticket-buyers as the festival was permitted to accommodate.

Working with the lack of an interval and a straight-through recital programme, Lewis delivered two contrasting experiences, in an atmosphere that was very different from the venue in previous years.

While it had often been remarked how well the large agricultural shed adapts to different chamber music, there was no denying that it is a different place with fewer bodies to soften the acoustic and the stage set lower in the middle of one of the longer walls. Lewis worked with these limitations for a performance of Mussorgsky’s Picture at an Exhibition that took no prisoners.

It was the climax of a programme that began with Mozart’s Sonata in A K331 that was beautifully shaped but suffered from the resonance of the building, and included Five Preludes of Scriabin from which the pianist launched straight into the opening Promenade of the Mussorgsky.

There were some delicate moments to be heard in Lewis’s Pictures, but it will remain in the memory for the astonishing speed of the Ballet of the Un-hatched Chicks and the Limoges Market sections and the pedal-to-the-metal power of the Hut of Baba Yaga and Great Gates of Kiev finish.

Sunday afternoon’s recital was very different affair, with a gentler Lewis and audience ears perhaps more attuned to the environment. Beginning with the quite uncharacteristic Mozart of the Adagio in B minor, it featured five of Mendelssohn’s Songs Without Words before Schubert’s mighty Sonata in B, the composer at his most exuberant.

The pianist added a generous encore of Schubert’s less boisterous Allegretto in C Minor, perhaps as a reminder that the lives of all three of these com-posers were cut tragically short.