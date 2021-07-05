Boris Johnson will give an update on England's Covid restriction unlocking today - with the PM set to deliver a press conference outlining what changes will be made going forward.

There has been much reported about the context he plans to “restore people’s freedoms” at the final stage of his road map out of lockdown.

While a more formal announcement is expected in the next few weeks, Downing Street has said that Boris Johnson's conference tonight is to offer more time to prepare for unlocking on July 19 before his formal announcement is due next week.

Reports have suggested that Mr Johnson is preparing to scrap social distancing measures and ditch legal requirements to wear face coverings on “freedom day”.

Officials said the Prime Minister would on Monday give an update on the next steps on the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of masks, and working from home.

But when is Boris Johnson's announcement today, what time is it expected and more. Here's what you need to know

Boris Johnson announcement time today

The Prime Minister will give a press conference at around 5pm this evening.

How to watch Boris Johnson announcement - What channel is it on?

You will be able to watch live on BBC or Sky News. The briefing will also be shown on BBC iPlayer, and YouTube.

It is important to state that the Prime Minister will only be offering an insight into England's easing of restrictions

Is England heading to 'Freedom Day'?

Life returning to normal has been billed by some as "Freedom Day", and Boris Johnson is expected to offer a significant update.

The Cabinet minister told the BBC the country had moved into the “final furlong” of coronavirus restrictions.

The Government will also publish the results of its reviews into the use of so-called vaccine passports and the future of social distancing guidance.

What has Boris Johnson said prior to his announcement

Speaking before his announcement, the Prime Minister said people would have to “exercise judgment” to protect themselves from Covid-19, in a sign the Government will shift from legally enforced restrictions to affording people personal choice.

“Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our road map.

“Today we will set out how we can restore people’s freedoms when we reach Step 4.

“But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

“As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives.”

Has Boris Johnson given an update to MPs?

Health Secretary Sajid Javid will take responsibility for announcing the Government’s plans to Parliament.