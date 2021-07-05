A SAINSBURY’S store in Aberdeen is to remain open following a Covid outbreak after five members of staff tested positive for the virus.
The superstore on Berryden Road, Aberdeen will not close as the outbreak occurred outside of work, the retailer has said.
The affected workers are self-isolating and all other members of staff were offered lateral flow tests.
No other members of staff were diagnosed with Covid.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “A small number of cases have been confirmed for colleagues working at our Berryden store due to circumstances outside of work and they are now self- isolating.
"Safety is our highest priority and we have strict social distancing measures in all our stores as well as hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens and PPE for all our colleagues.
"We are supporting Test and Trace and will remain in close contact with them.”
As Scotland continues to report record numbers of positive coronavirus cases, areas across Aberdeen and north-east of Scotland have seen case rates soar.
Dozens of businesses in Stonehaven have announced that they are temporarily closing their doors amid the rising cases.
On Monday, there were 2,372 new cases of the virus recorded across Scotland over a 24 hour period.
NHS Grampian recorded 209 cases of the virus.
The health board has announced several new drop-in clinics as health officials seek to boost the vaccine roll-out.
