Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement today that will confirm the easing of restrictions, including the wearing of facemasks in England.

The Conservative Government in England is planning to lift all remaining restrictions on July 19, referred to as "Terminus Day", or is some circles, 'Freedom Day'.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: 2,372 new Covid cases in 24 hours and no new deaths

The decision to ease the wearing of facemasks has been met with mixed opinions from politicians and experts alike.

But will you continue to wear a facemask if rules ease?

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said he thought lifting facemask restrictions was fine, though people who are vulnerable may wish to take extra care.

He said Covid “will never go away”, adding that “our grandchildren’s grandchildren will be getting infected”, though he said it will become more like the common cold over time.

READ MORE: Covid outbreak at Aberdeen Sainsbury's store as five staff test positive

But Dr Laurence Aitchison, from the department of computer science at the University of Bristol, said: “Our research has shown mask-wearing reduces the spread of Covid-19 by around 25% if everyone wears them.

“At a time when mask-wearing is decreasing and mask mandates are being lifted, the findings confirm that masks do indeed have a strong impact on lowering transmission of the virus and remain an important measure in our response against it.

“As people are now used to wearing them, it’s a simple thing everyone can do to continue managing risk while also resuming normal activities.”

The main purpose is to protect others from Covid, but there is some evidence they also protect the wearer.

Scientific evidence suggests that face coverings worn over the nose and mouth reduce the spread of coronavirus droplets from coughs, sneezes and speaking.

Facemask rules in Scotland are unlikely to change when the country moves to level 0, currently planned for July 19.

Level 0 is the lowest level of restrictions in Scotland, but nder the guidelines people are still required to wear face coverings in certain settings, including retail and public transport.

The proposed date for lifting all remaining restrictions in Scotland is August 9.