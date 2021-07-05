Following heavy rain, Edinburgh saw flash flooding and transport services impacted.
Flooding in Edinburgh caused trains in and out of the city to be halted during stormy Sunday weather.
Images on social media showed multiple streets of the Scottish capital awash with rain which also crept into homes, bars, businesses – and appeared to seep into a brand new shopping centre.
READ MORE: Edinburgh St James Quarter: Why did the £1bn shopping centre flood days after opening?
Emergency services attended some incidents including under one bridge in Chesser, where the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could be seen helping vehicles which were stuck in the flooding.
Sunday’s stormy weather also caused a problem for shoppers in the brand new St James Quarter, which only opened in Edinburgh last month.
But will the extreme weather continue? Here's the latest forecast for Scotland.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.