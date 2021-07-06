ORGANISERS of Edinburgh Summer Sessions announced today that all dates for shows would be postponed until August 2022 due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Shows including Simple Minds, Sir Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, DMAs, and Travis were due to go ahead at Edinburgh’s Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens at the beginning of August 2021.

While open-air events are set to return in some form in the coming months, the delayed easing of coronavirus restrictions until August 9 in Scotland has meant that some of the 2021 concert dates would still fall within the dates when restrictions on events are still in place.

Original tickets for the concerts will remain valid for the new dates next year.

In a statement on the Summer Sessions website, organisers said: “Unfortunately, 2021’s edition of Edinburgh Summer Sessions was set to begin before all legal Covid restrictions are due to be lifted in Scotland on August 9, therefore we have had to take the difficult decision to reschedule all shows for August 2022.

“We have been working hard alongside artist teams to schedule new dates and are already looking forward to returning to Princes Street Gardens next summer, for what is sure to be an incredible festival.

“We are working hard to make new arrangements for the DMA’S show in Princes Street Gardens. Please hold on to your tickets and we'll be in touch with an update as soon as possible.

“Original tickets remain valid for new dates where refunds have not been issued. Your ticket agent will be in touch with more information so look out for this email if you can no longer attend.”

The rescheduled dates for 2022 will see Lionel Richie take to the stage on August 7, followed by Michael Kiwanuka on August 8.

Sir Tom Jones will play two back-to-back dates on August 10 and 11, with Scottish megastars Simple Minds playing on August 12 and Travis on August 14, 2022.

Some of the concerts had already been postponed from the original 2020 dates which was announced shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began.