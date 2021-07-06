Virus expert and one of Nicola Sturgeon’s pandemic advisors, Professor Devi Sridhar, has warned against not wearing masks after Covid rules ease.

On Monday, the Scottish Government said that face coverings remain “hugely important” in the fight against Covid and will still be required in some settings such as in shops and on public transport after August 9, the proposed date on which the Scottish Government plans to lift all restrictions.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that in England, face coverings will be a decision for each individual and not government mandated.

READ MORE: Covid lockdown easing: How does England's plan differ from Scotland's?

Professor Sridhar shared her views on Twitter that she believes the best course of action would be to keep face coverings in place until more is known about limiting transmission of the virus.

If it avoids rising cases, people getting ill, another lockdown and helps businesses stay open -> doesn’t it make sense to keep face masks for indoor settings like shops & public transport, until we understand more about vaccine effectiveness in stopping transmission? — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) July 5, 2021

She tweeted: “If it avoids rising cases, people getting ill, another lockdown and helps businesses stay open, doesn’t it make sense to keep face masks for indoor settings like shops & public transport, until we understand more about vaccine effectiveness in stopping transmission?

“Also keep getting asked questions by people wanting to travel overseas to see family & loved ones. My personal view, yes, if you’re double jabbed, test negative & can double mask (surgical & cloth), go for it!

“It would be tragic if wearing a face covering become politicised (& symbolic) like in [USA] instead of a small act of kindness we can all do to show we care about others, as vaccine rollout continues.”

READ MORE: Mask wearing is a matter of personal choice

Wearing face coverings on public transport and in shops has been a legal requirement in Scotland since July 2020.

Scotland is expected to move to level 0 restrictions on July 19, with all restrictions lifted three weeks later on August 9.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As the First Minister has set out, we will have to manage living with Covid-19 for some time to come, even when we are able to move beyond level 0.

"While we hope we are in the process of emerging from the pandemic, case rates at the moment underline the fact that this virus is still with us.

"Physical distancing, face coverings, hand-washing, staying at home if you have symptoms and getting tested, some flexibility from employers with regards home-working and – above all – getting vaccinated will all continue to be important tools in helping keep transmission down, and part of the collective, civic duty we all owe to each other.

“Face coverings are a hugely important mitigation in the fight against COVID-19 as they create a physical barrier that helps stop the virus spreading from an infected person, while providing a degree of protection to the wearer against exposure to the virus. At least for a period, we are therefore likely to require the continued wearing of face coverings in certain settings — for example, shops and public transport.

"We are engaging with a range of sectors ahead of final decisions being made.”