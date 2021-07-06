Covid-19 is once again surging through Scotland, with the country having experienced record days for infection rates last week.
In fact, Scotland even topped the WHO virus hotspot list, with six Scottish regions among the top 10 worst hit areas in Europe last week.
But where are Scotland's Covid-19 hotspots, and why is the infection rate so high across the country?
Where are Scotland's Covid hotspots?
When cases are particularly high per 100,000, the area is referred to as a Covid hotspot.
The hotspots in Scotland per 100,000 according to the World Health Organisation's data from the past 14 days are:
- Tayside with 1,199 cases per 100,000
- Lothian with 1,114 cases per 100,000
- North East with 905 cases per 100,000
- Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 850 cases per 100,000
- North West with 721 cases per 100,000
- Fife with 674 cases per 100,000
- Lanarkshire with 654 cases per 100,000
- Ayrshire and Arran with 617 cases per 100,000
- Grampian with 583 cases per 100,000
- Borders with 561 cases per 100,000
Why are Covid rates so high in Scotland?
According to Professor Jason Leitch, Covid rates in Scotland are currently so high due to a lack of "natural immunity".
Speaking to BBC Scotland, the national clinical director said that Scotland's infection rates were amongst the highest in Europe due to the Delta variant becoming seeded in Glasgow.
He said: "It’s got seeded into our biggest, dense city in Glasgow and we’ve got less natural immunity because we haven’t been at the top of this league table throughout the pandemic.
"It’s not a league table you want to top, and I want to get us off there as quick as we possibly can."
The Delta variant was quick to spread in Scotland but slower to reach other European countries, with Jason Leitch suggesting that these countries could begin to face further problems from the variant in the coming weeks.
How many cases are in your area?
