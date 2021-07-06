LAUGHTER is the best medicine at a Shetland GP practice which found its new phone line giving patients a tongue-in-cheek response to one of its phone options.

On Tuesday morning, an auto message told those who phoned up ‘this option is not available, can you not listen to instructions you numpty?’

The practice told of the ‘little fault’ which provided some light relief after they found that it was a test message which programmers of the new phone system had used to ensure that the line was working.

READ MORE: 'Billy Connolly Does': Scottish comedian confirms plans for new TV series

On the Lerwick GP practice Facebook page, apologetic staff wrote: “Dear patients and colleagues, if you promise not to laugh, we will tell you about a little fault that appeared on our new phone system.

“Apparently, the programmers used test messages in the development stage of the new phone system.

“One of these messages is an auto message in an Alexa-style voice that says, ‘this option is not available, can you not listen to instructions you numpty?!’

Unfortunately, the message was stuck on one of our phone options for several hours this morning!

“We obviously do not support the sentiments of this message and apologies to anyone that has been caught out by the rogue message.

“We are working with BT and the IT Department to have it removed although we do believe it has given a moment of light relief to many of our patients and staff and has shown us that we don’t always get it right!”

READ MORE: Edinburgh woman's 17-hour wait for ambulance to hospital less than a mile away

While those at the practice may have been left slightly red-faced at the mishap, locals and those who spotted the post on Facebook from further afield did see the funny side.

One Lerwick resident Sylvia Spence said: “But is laughter not the best medicine?”

Wendy Stevens from Erroll added: “I think you should keep it as an option.”