Gary Lineker is the highest paid star at the BBC for the fourth year running, it has been revealed.
The news comes as part of the BBC's annual report, which details the institution's performance over the past year.
There was only one new entry to this year's top 10 highest earners in the shape of Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills.
Graham Norton is no longer ranked in the top 10 following his Radio 2 show's departure to Virgin Radio.
What does Gary Lineker get paid?
The Match Of The Day host is the BBC's highest paid earner, with his salary totalling around £1.35 million despite taking a £400,000 pay cut last year.
Lineker recently signed a new 5-year contract with the broadcasting house for an annual fee worth 23% less than his previous salary.
What does Gary Lineker do at the BBC?
The star presents Match Of The Day and fronts the corporation's coverage of major football tournaments as well as hosting Sports Personality Of The Year.
Upon signing his new contract, which will see him stay at the BBC until 2025, Lineker said: "I love working with the BBC, and am very proud to continue to be a part of their outstanding football team."
Who else was in the top 10 earners?
