Long soaks in the bath remind us why they are not just for the slower, cosy phase of winter.
It's relaxing of course to submerge in hot water but they have the twin benefit of aiding muscle recovery after exercise, which is something many of us do more of in the Summer months.
ishga’s new Invigorating Bath Salts combine a blend of detoxifying sea salt flakes with 60 naturally occurring trace elements to soothe aches, pains and tired limbs.
They have been developed with the Lewis-based spa brand's lovely signature blend of lemongrass, lavender, rose geranium and juniper berry essential oils.
The sea salt gently exfoliates the skin, increasing blood circulation and new skin growth, while lemongrass has antiseptic and astringent properties promoting radiant, glowing skin.
Lavendar can help with acne, psoriasis, and other inflammatory skin conditions and rose geranium promotes healing, particularly of scars and wounds.
It's best to allow the salts to dissolve for 20 minutes to get the full therapeutic benefit. Bliss.
ishga invigorating bath salts are priced £26 for 150g and available from www.ishga.com
