Location: Clyde Valley

Grade: Easy woodland

and riverside walk

Distance: 3.5 miles/6km

Time: 2-3 hours

Unexpected discoveries are always enjoyable, but it is shameful that we have lived within 20 minutes’ drive of Baron’s Haugh for 17 years and, until recently, never been there. Baron’s Haugh is an RSPB reserve covering wetland and woods beside the Clyde, just outside Motherwell. It links up with the Dalzell Estate, which is managed by North Lanarkshire Council, and the two areas, although very different, are promoted jointly for recreation.

An excellent walk can be achieved by linking the two. Baron’s Haugh features a wide variety of birdlife at all times of the year, including some surprising species such as great crested grebes and kingfishers, and careful habitat management has led to otters being sighted here.

The walk round the reserve passes three hides which give a closer sight of things. There are wide views across the wetland area and over the Clyde beyond.

The route then follows the Clyde Walkway, although initially the river seems intent on hiding itself behind a screen of trees as it makes a big meander round several bends before settling for a straighter course.

There were swans nesting on our visit and spring flowers included vivid clumps of bluebells and primroses.

At a prominent junction you leave Baron’s Haugh and enter the Dalzell Estate, passing an old curling pond on the left.

This section of the riverside is called the Lime Walk and there are indeed lovely old lime trees to be seen.

At a metal gate, the walk swings left to start a steady climb up Adders Gill, an attractive wooded gorge, then steps lead down to a bridge crossing the fast flowing Dalzell Burn.

After a stroll through mature woodland, during which we heard woodpecker Professor Yaffle hard at work, the walk passes Dalzell House, parts of which date back to the 15th century. Like most buildings of its age it has enjoyed a chequered history but the very impressive frontage survives and the building is now divided into apartments. It is said to be haunted by no fewer than three ghosts.

You next pass the Covenanters’ Oak, a venerable tree said to be

800 years old, making it the oldest living thing in North Lanarkshire. It got its name from the period in the 17th century when Covenanters were persecuted for their beliefs and the Hamilton family, who owned Dalzell, allowed them to hold open-air prayer meetings here.

Soon after comes another unusual feature, the Japanese Garden, based on the Temple of Buddha at Nagasaki, which makes a pleasant diversion before you return to the start. One thing I can say for certain – it will not be another 17 years before we pay our second visit to Baron’s Haugh. I was wondering whether to call it a hidden gem. That’s perhaps an overused phrase but it was certainly a delightful surprise.

Roger Smith

ROUTE PLANNER

Map: OS 1:50,000 Landranger sheet 64 (Glasgow) or 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 343 (Motherwell & Coatbridge). A free leaflet showing the walk may be available at the car park.

Distance: 3.5 miles/6km.

Approx Time: 2-3 hours.

Start/Finish: Baron’s Haugh car park, signed from B754 in Motherwell (GR: NS756553).

Transport: None to the start. Regular trains to Airbles Station, 1km away. Details from www.travelinescotland.com

Information: Lanark TIC, 01555 661661.

Route: For much of this walk you are following red markers. Take the path at the top left corner of the car park and walk across open ground, curving left and downhill. At a junction go right. Pass the Causeway Hide and at a fork go left through woodland to reach the Clyde Walkway. Turn left and follow the Walkway for nearly 2km, passing the junction with the Chestnut Walk. Go left through a gate (still with red markers) to follow Adders Gill uphill. At a junction turn right down steps to cross the Dalzell Burn then go up more steps to reach a broad path. In 500m turn left to pass Dalzell House then turn right. In 250m go right, through the Japanese Garden and up the Temple Steps. Turn left at the top and go straight on at a junction. Fork right to return to the car park.

