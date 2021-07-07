By Kristy Dorsey

Johnston Carmichael has strengthened its senior team with seven director promotions across its 13-strong network of UK offices.

The new directors include Glasgow-based Craig Burnie and Karen McBride, who work in the innovation taxes and audit teams respectively; Raemond Jappy and Stefano Vincini who are both based in Aberdeen and work in the audit and corporate finance teams; Kirsty Yuill who works in the Dundee office’s business advisory team; Forfar-based Sam Nicholson who also works in business advisory; and Sam Church who works in the London office with the financial services consulting team.

“It is our employees that make our business, and I am extremely proud of the commitment and passion that our staff show on a day-to-day basis," chief executive Andrew Walker said. "Never has this been more important than in the past 15 months, when businesses across the country have been under enormous strain.

READ MORE: Tech board assembled to boost Scots digital firms

“Supporting and developing the next generation of professional advisers is right at the heart of our firm and it gives me great pride to see our people develop and thrive whilst working at Johnston Carmichael."

Mr Burnie joined the firm in 2014 specialising initially in corporate tax, and now focuses on innovation taxes such as R&D tax incentives, patent box reliefs and video games tax relief. Ms McBride Karen has helped develop the audit business line operations, striving for consistency across office locations, leading numerous initiatives from automation processing to developing a consistent goals framework.

Mr Jappy joined the Aberdeen audit team in 2006, while Mr Vincini has been with Aberdeen's corporate finance team for 14 years, joining as associate director following the merger with Ritson Smith in 2012.

READ MORE: Johnston Carmichael elevates colleagues

The appointment of the new directors brings the total number of promotions this year by the firm, which is part of the PKF International network, to 78.

Mr Walker added: “In addition to the seven new directors I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to every one of our colleagues who has been promoted so far this year. In each case it is a recognition of continued dedication, development, and hard work, qualities which will be central in driving the company forward in the coming weeks, months and years.”