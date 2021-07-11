What is it?

A portable fabric odour removal gadget from Bosch.

Good points?

Bosch has utilised plasma similar to the type found in televisions as a way to dissolve odour molecules which cling to fabrics and clothing. This can be used on pungent smells, such as sweat, or lingering cooking aromas.

The device releases odour-neutralising plasma particles based on resistance which correlates to odour levels in dry fabrics. If moisture is detected, the FreshUp will blink purple to indicate the garment needs to be dried before usage.

The battery is rechargeable via USB cable and gives around one hour of usage which is sufficient for most odour removal tasks. Similar in size and shape to a spectacles case, the FreshUp measures 6.5cm x 3.7cm (2.5in x 1.5in) and has an arching depth of 16cm (6.2in).

READ MORE: Tennis player Jamie Murray and his enduring love for hometown Dunblane

A single function power button is located on top with the plasma release chamber on the bottom. The fabrics and textiles that the gadget is compatible with include curtains, sofas and rugs, as well as clothing such as cotton, silk, cashmere, linen and polyester.

Bad points?

This type of technology does not come cheap, especially in the first few years after launch, so you may be best waiting for the cost to come down.

Best for ...

Those who do not have time or immediate access to a washing machine and need to throw on a specific garment. It is ideal for those travelling on short business trips or who end up downwind of pipe or cigarette smoke and want to remove odours from an otherwise clean item.

READ MORE: Kirsty Wark on why the magic of Arran keeps calling her back

Avoid if ...

Your wardrobe comprises copious leather as that material is not FreshUp compatible.

Score: 9/10.

Bosch FreshUp, £249.99 (bosch-home.co.uk)