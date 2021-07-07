The Lambda variant of Covid, which was first identified in Peru, has been declared as a variant of interest by the WHO.

We know by now that variants are pack and parcel of a virus and that variants of Covid are not necessarily cause for concern.

Here's everything we know about the Lambda variant.

What is the Lambda variant of Covid?

The variant is known scientifically as C.37 and accounts for 80% of new infections in Peru, making it the country's dominant strain.

It is not a brand new variant however, having first been detected in samples from Peru dating back to six months ago.

Where has the Lambda variant been identified?





The Lambda variant has now been identified in 26 countries around the world, including the UK.

As of July 2, eight cases of the Lambda variant had been formally identified in the UK, but this is likely to have multiplied since.

All the cases identified so far were in England, and all were linked to international travel.

Are the UK concerned about the Lambda variant?





The World Health Organisation has named Lambda as a "variant of interest", which means it has the potential to cause "significant community transmission" in "multiple countries".

Public Health England (PHE) has said that the Lambda variant is "under investigation" due to mutations to the virus which allows it to attach to human cells.

However, PHE has said that "there is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective."

How many people in Scotland are receiving the vaccine each day?



