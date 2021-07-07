England face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight as Gareth Southgate's side attempt to make their first major final since 1966.

The Danish team has played remarkable football all tournament following their harrowing first round match when midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in cardiac arrest.

With Italy confirmed as finalists following a close semi against Spain, which team will join them in Wembley on Sunday?

Here's everything you need to know about the Denmark v England semi-final...

What time is Denmark v England?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday July 7 at Wembley stadium.

How can I watch Denmark v England in Scotland?

You can watch the match on STV, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

Mark Pougatch is fronting coverage, with pundit and Chelsea manager Emma Hayes back by popular demand.

What should I know about the match?

Of the last six competitive matches between England and Denmark, the Three Lions have come out on top just once, back in 2002.

It's the third time the teams have met in a major tournament, with the Southgate's young side likely to make the most of the home crowd who have spurred the side on in the past against the Danes.

What has Gareth Southgate said about his team ahead to the semi?

According to Gareth Southgate, his team are "calm" ahead of their semi-final against Denmark.

Describing the Danish side as a "really good opponent", the England manager said it would be a "really tight game, an exciting game for everybody".

Speaking about Denmark's history of winning the trophy in 1992, he said: "The prize is one that we've never experienced. Denmark, of course, have won it so they've got a better record than us and I think people forget that in our country sometimes.

"We don't have as good a footballing history as we like to believe sometimes.

"It's a motivating thing, a challenge for us. If we were a country that had won five titles and had to match what had gone before, we might feel differently. But we're not."

He added: "We are ready for the game and the players are ready. We have the experience of being in this situation before."