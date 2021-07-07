A HIGHLAND estate built in the Arts and Crafts style that was in vogue in the late 19th, early 20th centuries has been placed on the market.
Ardhuncart Estate, formerly owned by a distant cousin and friend of the Queen, was built as a traditional sporting lodge in 1901, and sits amid extensive grounds on the north bank of the River Don.
The estate is currently owned by a trust, having been the home of aristocrat Lady Kennard and her family for around six decades until her death in 2011.
It is now being offered for sale in nine lots by the trustees of the Ardhuncart Trust to provide purchasing opportunities for a broad range of buyers in the rural property market. Prices range from offers over £50,000 for a redundant collection of farm buildings with development potential, to bids in excess of £2.95 million for a mixed use estate covering more than 900 acres.
Robert McCulloch, head of estate and farm agency at Strutt & Parker, said: “The combination of the range of lots available for sale at Ardhuncart together with its glorious Highland fringe location makes this a flagship sale for our firm in 2021.
“With the extraordinary increase in demand for rural residential property in Scotland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic combined with a huge appetite for environmental investment opportunities, we are particularly excited about this instruction and expect to be rushed off our feet accommodating enquiries and viewing requests during the 8 to 10 week marketing period.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.